It has been 29 days since the disappearance of Danilo Peña Loanthe five-year-old boy from Corrientes, Argentina, who has been intensively searched for since June 13.

Despite the efforts, His whereabouts have not yet been determined.However, the investigation continues with recent statements and scientific expertise in a case that has shocked the country.

The federal court, which is handling the case due to suspicions of a human trafficking network, is still analyzing the samples collected from the vehicles and homes of the seven detainees.

According to this line of investigation, some of those involved would have kidnapped Loan during a meal in the rural area of ​​Algarrobal, where her grandmother lives. It is presumed that, While his father was sharing with the other guests, the kidnapping was carried out with the complicity of the police, passing it off as an accidental disappearance.

At the same time, All clues related to the hypothesis presented by Laudelina Peña, Loan’s aunt, are being evaluated.on the possibility that the child was run over by Carlos Pérez and Victoria Caillava, two of the detainees. At this time, the results are awaited to determine if the DNA found in the couple’s van corresponds to the missing minor.

The latest developments in the Loan case



The hypothesis of Loan’s kidnapping for human trafficking purposes was initially supported by the prosecutors of the case, Juan Carlos Castillo and Guillermo Barry.before the case was transferred to federal jurisdiction. Since then, this has been the main line of investigation, although the possibility of a traffic accident being covered up is also being considered.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich met last Thursday, July 11, with the father and brother of the missing child. The meeting, scheduled for 11 a.m., took place at one of the ministry’s offices. Bullrich reported on this meeting through her X account on Wednesday.

Tomorrow starting at 11am I will be receiving Loan’s father and family at the Ministry of Security (Mexico 12, CABA). — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) July 11, 2024

The results of the expert report are expected to determine whether the male DNA found in the truck of retired naval captain Carlos Guido Pérez corresponds to Loan’s genetic pattern. These results will be verified by the child’s parents, José Peña and María Noguera, to ensure genetic correspondence.

The Justice Department continues with the expert reports in the search for Loan



Judge Cristina Pozzer Penzo has requested that Daniel Ramírez, nicknamed “Fierrito” and arrested 22 days ago, provide the password for his cell phone. So far, attempts to access the device using the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) have failed. In addition, a mobile device belonging to Commissioner Walter Maciel, also arrested, which was seized a few days ago, is being reconstructed.

The Argentine Federal Police (PFA) raided the house rented by Commissioner Maciel in 9 de Julio, close to the home of Laudelina Peña, Loan’s aunt. Laudelina is accused of participating in the abduction and concealment of the child and of altering evidence in the case.

Almost a month after Loan Danilo Peña disappeared, the investigation has focused on Officer Walter Maciel and the security officers who worked at the 9 de Julio police station during the first days of the search.https://t.co/BlYV0TX83D pic.twitter.com/6fi0oVmbk1 — Contexto Tucumán (@contextocomar) July 12, 2024

They broke a slab in the cemetery, but only found a handle from an old coffin



The investigation led authorities to the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús cemetery in 9 de Julio, Corrientes, where they followed a lead suggesting that Loan had been run over by Pérez and Caillava. When they broke open a tombstone, they found only the handle of an old coffin.

Loan’s family calls for the arrest of a lawyer



Lawyers for Loan’s parents requested the arrest of José Codazzi, Laudelina’s former lawyer, accusing him of bribing and threatening Laudelina to invent the hypothesis of the accidentThis request is based on public statements and testimonies from Macarena Peña, Laudelina’s daughter.

Almost a month after the disappearance of Loan Danilo Peña, there is still no trace of the 5-year-old boy. The work revolves around his aunt, Laudelina Peña. Now, the family of the minor will ask for the arrest of Macarena, the woman’s daughter, for concealment, since she was the one who participated in the… pic.twitter.com/7WhlRVJY6N — Braves of the South (@bravosdelsurok) July 12, 2024

Loan disappeared on June 13 in Nueve de Julio, Corrientes. The latest report placed him at a family lunch at his paternal grandmother Catalina’s house in the rural area of ​​Algarrobal. According to the first version, Loan got lost on his way home from a nearby mountain where he had gone to look for oranges.

A brief summary of the Loan case



Loan Peña was reported missing on June 13 in Nueve de Julio, Corrientes, where she lived with her family. The boy reportedly disappeared after lunch at his paternal grandmother Catalina’s house in rural Algarrobal. Loan was initially believed to have gotten lost on his way back to his grandmother’s house from a nearby mountain where he had gone to pick oranges.

Laudelina Peña, sister of Loan’s father and partner of Benítez, took the last photo of the encounter, before the minor disappeared. Photo:The nation Share

However, The investigation focused on the other diners present at the lunch.The director of production for the municipality of 9 de Julio, Victoria Caillava, and her husband, retired marine Carlos Pérez, became suspects after sniffer dogs found traces of Loan’s scent in two of their vehicles.

Subsequently, It was discovered that Pérez and Caillava traveled to Resistencia a day after Loan disappeared, claiming medical reasons and the purchase of a mobile home. This behavior caught the attention of investigators and contributed to his arrest along with Commissioner Walter Maciel, accused of covering up the kidnapping of the minor.

Who are those arrested for Loan’s disappearance?



Seven people have been arrested in the Loan case:

Antonio Bernardino Benítez: Loan’s uncle-in-law, arrested for “abandonment of a person.” Daniel “Fierrito” Ramírez: friend of Benítez, also arrested for “abandonment of a person.” Mónica del Carmen Millapi: Ramírez’s partner, arrested for “abandonment of a person.” Victoria Caillava: Production Director, arrested for the possible kidnapping of the minor. Carlos Pérez: retired sailor, Caillava’s husband, arrested for possible kidnapping. Walter Maciel: 9 de Julio police commissioner, arrested for concealment. Laudelina Peña: Loan’s paternal aunt, accused of kidnapping the minor.

After the case was transferred to federal jurisdiction, the six defendants were transferred to federal prisons outside Corrientes. Daniel Ramírez was sent to the Northern Regional Unit No. 7 in Chaco, and Mónica Millapi, Victoria Caillava, Walter Maciel and Antonio Benítez were transferred to the Federal Penitentiary Complex No. 3 NOA in Salta. Carlos Pérez was transferred to the Federal Penitentiary Complex No. 3 in Güemes and Laudelina Peña to the Ezeiza Penitentiary.

AUGUSTINE PARISE

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

