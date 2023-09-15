The dates are approaching when, historically, Mexicans spend more, so, from this moment, there are those who request loans to be able to pay for them, which is why we will tell you right away what, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), you should consider before accepting a bank loan at an ATM.

First of all, it should be noted that, derived from the importance that financial services have acquired in recent years in Mexico, users have the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) in case incidents occur with banking institutions within the Mexican national territory.

It is in this way that the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) is responsible for periodically informing users about financial services and how to make better use of them.

Returning to the main topic, it is common that when a person is doing a financial operation at an ATM, on the screen you will be offered an automatic bank loan. In this sense, the following are the banks that offer this express service in Mexico:

*Santander

*Citibanamex

*BBVA

*Banorte

*HSBC

*Inbursa

*Affirm

Loan at the ATM? Condusef issues this WARNING /Photo: Pexels

Under this framework, in the case of bank loans that some banks offer to their clients when they use their ATMs, Condusef, through the official website of the Mexican government, makes the following recommendations in order to prevent people from becoming over-indebted:

*You must be very attentive when carrying out any operation at an ATM, since a distraction could cause you to authorize operations that you do not want to carry out.

*If you mistakenly authorized any credit through this means, do not have it and contact your bank immediately to cancel it and avoid additional charges.

*If it is your decision to accept a loan this way, we suggest you first call the bank to find out the conditions of the credit or consult the Registry of Adhesion Contracts (RECA) of the CONDUSEF, where you can identify the characteristics of the credit you wish to contract. .

*Before taking out a loan, check your budget (your income, expenses and your savings), as this will allow you to identify if you can pay it. Before requesting it, you need to ask yourself: Why do I want it?, and this way you will avoid acquiring unnecessary debt.

Loan at the ATM? Condusef issues this WARNING /Photo: Pixabay

*Check the Total Annual Cost (CAT), the interest rate, commissions and the cost of insurance, if applicable, so that you can choose the credit that best suits your needs and your payment capacity. That is why we recommend that you take out the loan at the branch.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.