In Telangana, many people committed suicide in Instant Loan fraud through mobile app. Out of this, a shocking thing has come to light about Kerni Monica, a 24-year-old female agriculture officer from Siddipet. Kearney Monica’s personal diary revealed that he had taken a loan through an app to help farmers buy seeds and pesticides. He then committed suicide due to harassment from the app.

Kerni Monica, an agricultural extension officer in Siddipet, had taken a loan through the app, which she could not repay on time and the app company soon made her a defaulter. Apart from this, his picture, name and telephone number were also shared on social media. On this same infamy and post viral, Monica ate poison on December 14 and died two days later.

K. Monika’s father Kirani Bhupani told our affiliate newspaper Times of India that when her daughter was unable to return the money from the loan application on time, the Instant Loan app gave her another loan through another app to repay the first loan. . In this way they put money in 55 apps for their daughter. In this way, a loan of Rs 5000 increased to a loan of Rs 2.6 lakh.

On December 13, a friend of Monica called Bhupani and informed him about the loan that Monika immediately took a loan from the app. He said that I told my daughter that the debt should be repaid, the next day she asked him to complete the loan. That day, Monica went to the temple, then to a peasant meeting. On returning home from there, instead of sitting with the family, she sat in a room and later ate poison.