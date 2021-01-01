Highlights: Chinese citizen arrested in case of Fake App Loan Scam

Police arrested Delhi Airport while traveling to Frankfurt

Police got passport photo from female friend’s mobile

Accused in relationship with woman working in Gurgaon call center

Hyderabad / Gurugram

After clamping down on loan disbursing companies through fake apps, the police have now arrested a Chinese citizen from Delhi Airport in this case. The arrested Chinese citizen’s name is Xu Wei aka Lombo. Police arrested him while he was boarding a ship from Delhi Airport to Frankfurt. The special thing is that the police got the details of Lombo’s passport from a female employee of his own call center. Investigation revealed that these female employees and Lombo were in a relationship together.

In the past, police started searching for Lombo after raids at call centers in Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Lombo is the operations head of Lone Scam’s parent company and was missing for the last few days. It was during the raid that the police came to know about the relationship between a female employee of Gurgaon and Lombo. A picture of Lombo’s passport was also found in the phone of this female employee. In search of the police, from the airport to all the places, photo of this passport of Lombo was circulated.

Passport identification at the airport

On Wednesday, when Lombo arrived at the airport to catch a flight, the passport details identified him by the airport security officers. After this, with the help of the police, he was arrested and interrogation started. Later Lombo also claimed that he does not know English. However, the officials started questioning Lombo through Google Translate and took him to custody.