Another person committed suicide in the Telangana instant loan app scam case. The victim committed suicide when collection agents were tortured. The victim G. Chandramohan (36) was a resident of Hyderabad. He used to work in a warehouse. The body was found hanging inside his house at Petbashirabad on the outskirts of the city.

This is the fifth suicide within a month due to the Instant Lending app. As many suicides have taken place, all the victims succumbed to the app loan scam and took this step after making fun of their friends and family.

Too much interest charged in instant loan

Police said that a large amount of interest was imposed on the people who took a small loan. Not only this, pressure was also created by the collection agents to fill it. Pressure was created on people to take loans from other apps to repay this loan.

Collection agents used to call

Chandramohan’s family said that he was called by the collection agent 15 days ago to repay the loan. He had threatened her. His family said that Chandramohan came in the most relief when the collection agents started calling feeds on his mobile to the numbers of some people. Collection agents started telling people that Chandramohan had taken a loan, but he was paying it off.

Talked about taking loans by calling friends and relatives

Petbshirabagh Inspector S Ramesh said that Chandramohan may have felt embarrassed after taking calls from relatives and friends and had taken this step. Family members said that they do not know how much loan Chandramohan had taken as he has not left any suicide note.

Pressure created to take loans from other apps

Inspector told that investigation has revealed that Chandramohan took a loan about two months ago. When he could not repay, the collection agents forced him to repay his loan by taking a loan from another app, besides calling his contacts. He later understood that he was stuck with a loan from several apps.

Police counseling

Chandramohan’s family brought him to the police. The police registered his case and counseled him, but still he remained tense. Police said that they have registered more than 50 cases against instant loan apps so far. So far 29 people have been arrested. Three people from China are also among those arrested.