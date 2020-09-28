Turbulent days are ahead at Schalke. There is only one week left to make purchases and sales – and a new coach has to be found who, at best, approves the transfer activities.
Rumors are currently spilling over from Italy that US Sassuolo is seeking to sign Ahmed Kutucu. Could there be anything to it? 90min do the rumor check for you:
Ahmed Kutucu had a hard time with ex-coach David Wagner and was – to the annoyance of many S04 supporters – only brought on only once in the final phase of a game. And that although the attacker is currently considered one of the most promising homegrown miners.
Since the Royal Blues were also able to sign Goncalo Paciencia before the start of the season, Kutucu threatened to slide even further in the striker hierarchy. A loan deal has been in the area for a few days now – Union Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld have already been traded.
With US Sassuolo, another customer for Kutucu is now named. It is said that the Italians want to force a commitment of the Turkish national player and are looking for a loan deal including a purchase option.
The rumor that Sassuolo is persistently vying for Kutucu comes from the pen of journalist John Solano, who works for the “Italian Football Podcast”. The journalist is completely unknown in this country and has never been able to draw attention to himself with special, exclusive information about possible transfers. Therefore, one should definitely enjoy the report with caution for the time being and wait to see whether well-known media can confirm this information.
It has long been known that S04 is seeking a loan deal for Kutucu. However, it is unclear how things will continue at Schalke after the coach’s dismissal. Maybe the new coach – whoever that may be – is a big fan of Kutucu and would like to build on the home grown.
In addition, it seems very unrealistic that S04 lends Kutucu with a purchase option. So far, it has been said that only a “dry” loan would be considered, as Schalke has long-term plans with the 20 year old.
And last but not least, the question arises as to what sense this change would have for Kutucu. Sassuolo is really excellently positioned in the center of the storm with Francesco “Ciccio” Caputo, Jeremie Boga and Domenico Berardi provide steam on the outside lanes. Behind them, Gregoire Defrel and Gianlucca Scamacca are also very capable attackers – Kutucu’s perspective would hardly be better with the northern Italians than with Schalke.
This fact, in conjunction with the rather dubious source, suggests that the rumor does not seem to be too much to it.
