Members of the Sinai tribes work side by side with state institutions to provide the subsistence needs of young volunteers from civil society organizations located in the vicinity of Rafah.

In statements to Sky News Arabia from Al-Arish, the sheikhs of the Sinai tribes stressed their categorical rejection of the displacement of Palestinians or their forced displacement from their lands to Sinai.

Sinai cleansing

Sheikh Abdullah Abu Jahama, head of the Sinai Mujahideen Association and one of the most prominent sheikhs and leaders of North Sinai, says that he and his colleagues, over many years, made sacrifices with the Egyptian army to liberate Sinai from the Israeli occupation earlier, and then purify it of terrorism.

The head of the Sinai Mujahideen Association added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

Western officials talked about displacing the Palestinians to Egypt, but that will not happen and the people of Sinai and the Egyptians will not allow it.

Rejecting the exodus of Palestinians to Egypt does not diminish support for our Palestinian brothers in their plight and their cause.

We help international and local aid convoys cross into the Gaza Strip, and we sponsor their participants.

We appreciate the position of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, rejecting the displacement of Palestinians and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

Development plan

Sheikh Jazi Saad, one of the leaders of the Sinai tribes and a member of the Egyptian House of Representatives from North Sinai, says that launching comprehensive development projects in the “Land of Turquoise” is tantamount to protecting it from Israeli ambitions to displace Palestinians there.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, he confirmed that the Egyptian state’s current movements in Sinai, with the strategic depth it represents, are a direct support for Egyptian national security.

Saad points out that all tribesmen and rational people are attentive to any plans related to exporting terrorism to Sinai again after its cleansing, as well as the attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians there.

A few days ago, the Egyptian government launched the second phase of the development of the Sinai Peninsula, which extends until 2030, and includes projects worth more than 360 billion Egyptian pounds, in the sectors of industry, agriculture, tourism, services, and others.

Preparations in Sinai to treat the injured

Egypt began receiving batches of sick and wounded Palestinians from Gaza, in serious and critical conditions, to be treated in hospitals in North Sinai Governorate.

Among the most prominent preparations in Sinai to treat Gaza patients are: