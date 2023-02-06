“There is a work of convincing. You already know that we apply the maxim of President Juárez: nothing by force, everything by reason and law.”

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Once again, President López Obrador made a very expensive decision for the affected companies and that it will not bring benefits to anyone. This February 2, he advanced the publication in the Official diary of a decree that prohibits the operation of cargo flights at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). Only those that carry passengers and cargo at the same time will be allowed.

The ban came at a time when companies were still trying to explain to the government the damage this measure will cause. The initiative, in fact, was under review by the Regulatory Improvement Commission and there is no announcement that it has been approved. In addition, the president imposed a peremptory term of only 108 business days to comply with the order. The measure is one more of those that it is taking to force companies to transfer flights to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), which loses wagonloads of money every day.

The decree justifies the ban on the grounds that the AICM is saturated, but it will not resolve this situation. Only 4 percent of the airport’s flights are entirely cargo, according to Rosario Avilés, an aviation sector analyst. Most of the cargo is carried by planes that also carry passengers. For many companies, mainly small ones, however, moving operations to AIFA, or to another airport, will represent additional costs without new income to offset them.

The AIFA has sufficient cargo capacity, according to the director, General Isidoro Pastor, but not facilities for proper handling of large volumes of merchandise, as pointed out by IATA, the International Air Transport Association. There are no conditioned warehouses, especially those that require cold chains.

Cargo and passenger airlines will hardly build new facilities at AIFA because they would double their operating costs. They will simply have to adjust their cargo capacity to what passenger planes can carry. This will affect supply chains. There will be price hikes and shortages of certain products. On the other hand, there are no aircraft maintenance workshops at AIFA.

DHL, a cargo-only company, has already announced its intention to start operating from AIFA. It suits you, because it does not have passenger operations and also has an operations center in Cuautitlán Izcalli. Others will face problems.

The damages from the cancellation of the New Mexico International Airport (NAIM) continue to accumulate. The AIFA not only did not solve the saturation of the AICM, but also increased it, with a smaller number of flights. The ban on AICM cargo flights will now create bigger problems.

Sooner or later, a single airport will have to be built to serve Mexico City and the AICM closed. One option will be to expand the one in Santa Lucía to reach more than 500,000 operations per year, but with access roads. The other would be to revive NAIM, as some opposition politicians have promised. The supposed solution of two airports has only generated problems.

One thing is clear. The president who said on January 19 that he was willing to negotiate, “all for reason and law,” continues to make unilateral decisions that demonstrate his ignorance of how companies work.

nearshoring

Nearshoring is working its magic. BMW announced an investment of 872 million dollars to produce electric cars at its plant in San Luis Potosí. An article in the New York Times described cases of Chinese companies setting up factories in Mexico, faced with barriers to Chinese products from the United States government. Good news.