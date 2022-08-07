With a double by Oscar Romero, Boca Juniors defeated Platense 2-1 for the twelfth date of the Professional League and maintains its strength in La Bombonera at the hands of Hugo Ibarra. We review the confirmed appointments you have shortly.
The Xeneize won and – as the Boca world demands – they must do it again in a direct eliminatory instance: next Wednesday, August 10 at 9:10 p.m. they travel to Salta to face Agricultural for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup. Obliged.
When it seemed impossible to have peaceful weeks again, Boca returned to victory and will have to take advantage of the momentum -of victory and the possible reinforcements of the hierarchy- to continue on the right path.
On Sunday, August 14 at 8:30 p.m., he will visit racing club at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Perón for the thirteenth date of the Professional League.
After the victory against Tense, Boca surpassed River Plate’s ranking in the standings: they added 18 units and was 7 behind the leader Atlético Tucumán in ninth place. Still, we know the Xeneize in the domestic contest; hegemonized this competition. Much remains to be done for the completion of the Second Phase. But the temper doesn’t change…
How far will Boca go in this Argentine soccer tournament?
