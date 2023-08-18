Home page World

Alfons Schuhbeck has to go to prison. © Matthias Balk/dpa

The chef and entrepreneur has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison for tax evasion in the millions. Now it’s getting serious for him.

Munich – Star chef Alfons Schuhbeck has to go to prison in the coming days. The public prosecutor’s office in Munich I has invited him to prison. A spokeswoman announced on Friday that “this morning the summons to begin detention was personally handed over to Mr. Schuhbeck’s legal representative, who informed his client”.

The spokeswoman did not give a date on request, but he would have to start his detention “in the coming days”. The responsible correctional facility and Schuhbeck’s representatives would now have to coordinate this among themselves. A corresponding occupancy plan provides that Schuhbeck will have to be imprisoned in the Landsberg am Lech prison.

Schuhbeck was sentenced to three years and two months in prison last October for tax evasion amounting to millions. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) largely confirmed this judgment in June, saying that it was “essentially final”, the BGH decided.

bankruptcy proceedings opened

Insolvency proceedings have since been opened against him, and an eviction action is pending against him at the Munich District Court because he is said to have failed to pay the rent for his private apartment on time.

A court hearing planned for early August was postponed to the end of October “at the request of both party representatives” – probably in order to reach an out-of-court settlement.

According to the district court, Schuhbeck evaded 2.3 million euros, and according to current case law, a prison sentence is almost unavoidable from a million euros. Schuhbeck had appealed the verdict, unlike the public prosecutor.

After the verdict and the bankruptcy of his restaurants, Schuhbeck is faced with the ruins of a great, long career. All that remains are his spice shops, which are managed by the Schuhbecks Company and about which there have recently been repeated disputes due to non-payment of rent. Schuhbeck recently said to “Merkur”: “I thank those who have remained loyal to me.” dpa