The president of Coni still positive at Covid in a hotel: “Surreal eve, but I’ll be out soon for the races”

Valerio Piccioni

President Malagò, how would you define your Olympic eve?

“Good. Virtually zero symptoms, just a little cold.”

The vaccine made its own.

“I thought: if I had not vaccinated how would I have found myself now? The booster, even psychologically, has helped me”.

How did he find out he was positive?

“At the airport they gave me a swab and a few hours later they told me that the test ‘is not clear’. They did another one in the afternoon, the next morning they warned me of the positivity, they arrived dressed a bit like Martians and with an ambulance they took me to this Covid hotel, a more than decent place. Every day there is a tampon: if you are negative, they will give you another in 24 hours; if that is also negative, you are free “.

Already quivers with words.

"Look. I did the session remotely, I will watch the ceremony on TV. But I suffer damnably to think I am far from the races. I have set myself a goal: to be able to be there on Saturday for Francesca Lollobrigida and Arianna Fontana".

How do you spend your days?

“On the phone with the athletes”.

Have you also heard the Goggia?

“Of course. We always hear from each other, the 7th will leave. He said to me: ‘What jokes are you doing to me’?”.

And Moioli who will carry the flag in place of her friend?

“He’s super charged, he told me about the new suits they are technically evaluating.”

Sofia and Michela, do you remember that Milan-Cortina duet in Lausanne? How many have happened since then! The Covid that attacked their province, the injuries, the flag that passes from one to the other.

“For all this it takes a life, they lived it in two and a half years”.

Did you have time to imagine the satisfaction threshold of our budget?

"We have to try to do better than four years ago. Win more than 10 medals and more than three golds. But one thing is already beautiful: when I read in the Gazzetta that Fischnaller wants to go on until 2026 and that Arianna Fontana, who was about to give up everything, she thinks about it too, I think Milan-Cortina can already be considered a success".

He makes several phone calls.

“Also to Giorgio Armani, who told me about his patriotic choice for our uniforms. You will see what a show”.

Can we divert for a moment?

“Let’s talk about everything but first let me tell you how I started the day: seeing the two blue victories in curling with the United States and Switzerland”.

We were about to ask you about the League of A without president …

“It is a world that I know too well. There is too much conflict, we need compactness, the same that the world of sport has found not without difficulty in recent months. I hope that a president will arrive at the height and that further disputes with the sporting institution. And then there is a problem of governance of the League “.

League not only as the sum of the clubs.

"Exactly. Then in the clubs there are strong, competent personalities, they will always have their role."

Second deviation: it will have followed the case raised in “Repubblica” on the Aniene Rowing Club which still does not provide for the registration of women if not for sporting merits.

“The current managers will answer. But one thing embitters me. I know by full knowledge what the Aniene has done for women and women’s sport. I don’t think there are other private structures or associations capable of all this. Other than 5 , hundreds of women play sports in that club “.

Finally he said that with the end of the Mattarella / Draghi duo, sport would lose.

“It was not out of distrust of other solutions. But you know Mattarella’s sensational sensitivity towards our world. As for Draghi, he has always given very significant signals to all of us. President Bach was also able to touch them”.

“I can’t wait to start living it. But from the competition fields!”.