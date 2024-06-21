Home page World

Hailstones up to six centimetres in size, hurricane-like gusts and much more: large parts of Austria must prepare for violent thunderstorms.

Austria – Only a few days ago, storms caused devastation in Tyrol. Golf ball-sized hailstones riddled cars and injured several people. And a violent storm front recently rolled over Bavaria, including massive flooding. Now parts of Austria are again threatened by severe thunderstorms. They are particularly concentrated on Friday (June 21) and Saturday.

Temperatures of up to 35 degrees combined with a cold front from the west will cause “brutal air masses”. This is what the meteorologists from Kachelmann weather on Xformerly TwitterIn some regions there could even be “huge hailstorms” of more than six centimetres.

Severe thunderstorms forecast: Local wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and flooding

In a severe thunderstorm forecast, the non-profit organization Skywarn Austria on his website The main dangers of these showers and thunderstorms embedded in the cold front are local gusts of wind, hail and heavy rain. This could also lead to local flooding, it continues.

“Loaded gun situation”: Mostviertel and Weinviertel as well as the western Waldviertel particularly at risk

In the north, there is also a “loaded gun situation with high to very high energy and shear values”. If thunderstorms develop there, they will be accompanied by strong accompanying phenomena due to the high energy mass. According to current forecasts, Skywarn Austriathat between 4 and 6 p.m. the first strong thunderstorms will develop along the northern edge of the Alps (Upper Austria/Lower Austria) and then move further northeast.

There may be severe storms in Austria today (21 June). A cold front is bringing showers and thunderstorms from the west. © Screenshot Instagram/@skywarn.at

“The Mostviertel and Weinviertel as well as the western Waldviertel (violet warning area, level 4 of 4) are particularly at risk. In these regions, large to very large hail, hurricane-force gusts and heavy rain with local flooding are to be expected,” the report continues.

Storm moves further east on Saturday morning

During the night from today (June 21) to Saturday, the cold front will continue to spread eastwards. This will result in further showers and thunderstorms in Upper Austria, Lower Austria, Vienna and central to northern Burgenland on Saturday morning and early afternoon. “Hail (up to three centimetres), strong local gusts of wind and heavy rain with the potential for flooding are also possible here.”

Another storm front with huge hail and thunderstorms is also approaching in Germany. The storm cell is moving across Germany from the southwest. (ful)