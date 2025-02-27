The battery of our mobile phones has become one of the most important aspects, together with the camera, of these devices, and that is that due to the dependence and constant use we make of them we need to have good autonomy so that we can use it throughout the day without problem.

In fact, according to a report collected by Backmarket, 48% of Spaniards decide that it is time to change smartphone when the battery wears outand he no longer supports the cycles of use we make of him in one day. Since ideally for users the loading of your device should last at least since they get up until they go to bed.

While it is true that manufacturers have greatly influenced this aspect, and every time (especially Chinese brands) they have larger batteries that endure more and also load in less time, The passage of time and use makes autonomy gradually degrade.

But it is not only that, but many times we are ourselves without realizing those who accelerate these degradation processes by doing things that damage our device. And according to Chao-Yang Wang, director of the Electrochemical Motor Center of the State University of Pennsylvania “La Battery will degrade faster if you load 100% against a slightly lower load state. “

Keep the phone plugged in once it is completely loaded, just as constantly charging it 100% It keeps the battery to a high voltage, which causes the chemical aging of the product.

Wang observed that If the phone is frequently charged at 100%, the battery will deteriorate between 10% and 15% faster throughout the useful life of the device rather than if constantly charged to a lower percentage, such as 90%. And although he acknowledges that it is not much, It is something that in the long run it shows.

That said, it does not mean that you should never load your mobile at 100%

“Everything depends on the needs of the people and also on comfort,” Wang explained. “If you have a critical mission day, it will be convenient for you 100% to have more electricity and more time of use.” For example, if you go on a trip and need the mobile as a boarding card, to reserve a taxi, to show the hotel reservation or to follow indications to reach your destination, it is logical that you carry it full.

Doing it from time to time is not bad, But remember that if you do you are contributing to little by little the battery degrades more than what the passage of time and use does.