D.he boom in e-bikes has particularly affected cargo bikes. No other type of bicycle with an electric motor is so much more popular with customers than without it. According to the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV), a total of almost 76,000 cargo bikes were sold in 2019, almost 54,400 of which were e-bikes.

It makes sense: if you have a lot to transport, you can use motor assistance for the weekly shopping or the trip to the day care center with the children on board. Craft businesses and parcel deliverers have also discovered e-cargo bikes. But the electrified pack mules are still a niche product with a sales share of four percent among e-bikes.

One of the few companies that even offer e-cargo bikes as a fast S-Pedelec is Riese & Müller. “S” stands for speed; this type of e-bike supports up to 45 km / h instead of up to 25 km / h. We tried the Load 75 HS model, available from a basic price of 6920 euros.

The purpose of the Load 75

Regardless of whether he picks up the children with the Load, transports sports equipment and loads – “Everything you would do with the car, I’ve been doing with the Load for years,” says Managing Director Markus Riese, who drives the model privately.

He sees the faster version as a better replacement for a car than normal pedelecs, especially on longer journeys: “At 25 kilometers per hour, I can barely integrate into the traffic flow, but the HS offers the chance to swim along in traffic.” Commuter routes possible in a shorter time. However, an S-Pedelec is not allowed to ride on the cycle path.

Label “S”: An S-Pedelec that is considered a moped under traffic law can also be recognized by its insurance number Source: dpa-tmn

With their more powerful engine and the higher assistance speed, S-Pedelecs are legally considered small motorcycles and must be on the road. There is a compulsory insurance, helmet and driver’s license.

Anyone who has a car driver’s license can jet off. However, a class AM driving license, which can be obtained from the age of 16, is also sufficient.

Like all S-Pedelecs, the Load HS must have a horn, a rear-view mirror and additional reflectors on the side of the fork. Like a motorcycle, the bike always drives with lights. If you pull a brake lever, a brake light comes on at the rear.

The Load 75 cannot overturn

Riese emphasizes that the single-lane load cannot overturn even with heavy braking maneuvers due to the long front end. Because you can use the full grip of the tire in this way, the braking distance is reduced by half compared to a normal bicycle from around 20 km / h to 1.7 meters.

Four-piston disc brakes are used. A Bosch mid-engine with 85 Nm torque provides acceleration. Four different levels of support can be selected. The maximum pedal power assistance is reached with 340 percent.

The front suspension fork is immersed by up to 70 millimeters and ensures that the children or other cargo are not shaken up Source: dpa-tmn

The power transmission to the rear wheel is done by a low-wear carbon belt, the transmission is done by an electric 14-speed hub gear from Rohloff. The two batteries with 500 watt hours each can be charged synchronously via a socket on the bike or externally, but then one after the other.

The manufacturer specifies a total payload including driver of 200 kilos. The front loading area alone accounts for 100 kilos, the rear luggage rack is designed for 20 kilos. According to the manufacturer, the bike fits people between 1.50 and 1.95 meters tall. In addition to the adjustable saddle height, the stem can also be adjusted in angle and height.

Driving impression of the Load 75

The Load 75 HS weighs from 38.4 kilos, depending on the equipment, and is 2.64 meters long. This requires getting used to, especially when maneuvering. Raising the bike and turning it in the direction of travel is hardly possible. The turning circle measures 4.5 meters.

When children get on, you have to stabilize the bike well – unless it is on the sturdy two-legged stand, which holds the bike safely even when fully loaded.

As soon as children move on the road, there is restlessness – but otherwise the bike lies well on the road due to its weight and remains stable. Luggage and loads on board are almost only noticeable when braking.

On inclines, with extra kilos on board, you are happy about the powerful mid-engine. However, it is not absolutely necessary on a straight line. When switched off, it can be pedaled without resistance.

Long and fast: As an S-Pedelec, the Load 75 HS supports up to 45 km / h Source: dpa-tmn

We also move stuff around on our test drives: crates of drinks, return boxes, groceries. The car often stops. But: Swimming in traffic at 45 km / h is sweaty even on the S-Pedelec – even if the pedaling force is increased 3.4 times in turbo mode.

The ride comfort is high: the steel spring frame damper with 80 millimeters of spring travel, together with the suspension fork (70 mm), irons even cobblestones almost smoothly. Only the license plate rattles on the well-made bike. The Rohloff E-14 Speedhub can be operated like a derailleur even while pedaling, because it reduces the engine load when changing gears at lightning speed.

An approach gear can be defined, into which the Rohloff automatically switches back when it stops, for example at the traffic lights. The gear ratio between first and 14th gear is an enormous 526 percent.

Equipment, accessories, peripherals

Two batteries with 500 watt hours each supply the power on the test bike (surcharge: almost 900 euros). When fully charged, the display showed a range of around 150 kilometers, but the practical value can be far below that.

Because weight and load also play a role, the Load teaches you to use energy carefully. A switching point indicator in the display helps.

Riese & Müller charges a surcharge of 80 to 630 euros for the various superstructures: There are low and high side walls for more or less loading volume, as a tarpaulin cover, lockable hardcover or children’s hood.

There is space for up to three child seats. For better visibility in the dark, a headlamp with high beam function is installed that illuminates the road well, also because it takes part in the steering movements.

The belt requires little maintenance, runs quietly and is guided over a pulley that maintains the belt tension when the frame compresses Source: dpa-tmn

Even on sandy ground, the 40-kilo bike doesn’t roll straight away – which is also due to the “GX option”. For just under 50 euros, the 20-inch (front) and 26-inch (rear) wheels have coarse tires that improve grip and promise extra protection against punctures.

A frame lock from Abus, which can be supplemented with an optional 130 cm long lock chain, provides theft protection. Frame, chain and battery locks lock with the same key. Thanks to the integrated RX chip (just under 100 euros), the bike can be located via GPS with an app. This also warns the driver if the bike is being moved in the absence.

Promises low maintenance: the steel frame damper with a spring travel of 80 millimeters Source: dpa-tmn

Conclusion: The Load 75 HS is the express truck among the cargo pedelecs, which lives up to this claim, but also has it paid for. The ultra-expensive bike swallows a lot of load, is good as a daycare carriage and is fast. Above all, however, in the dense traffic with children on board, one wishes to be able to use the cycle path – but S-Pedelecs are legally prohibited.

Price of the Load 75

With a current base price of 6920 euros, the Load 75 HS is almost as expensive as Germany’s currently cheapest new car, the Dacia Sandero (from 7300 euros). The test bike with Rohloff gearshift, double battery, child seats and other extras comes to around 9,900 euros – a price for those who believe in convictions, who don’t care about the car comparison.