Spezia football officially revoked yesterday the “dislike” towards Mario Franceschetti, the loyal fan of the Sonà group, positioned in the separate sector of the Picco stadium. For all, Marietto, born in 1952, the super fan with a season ticket paid for for 32 years was reached, like other eagle supporters at that time, by a provision ad hoc by the white club, due to the episodes that took place at the end of the match between Spezia and Lazio on April 14th.

As reported in the Lega Serie A press release, that day “from the 45th to the 48th of the second half some supporters crowded behind coach Maurizio Sarri’s bench took an aggressive stance… throwing two half-full plastic cups at the blue coach, over to a spit that reached a journalist who was nearby”. Sarri did not fail to provoke the fans behind him in turn, making fun of the heated climate of the Peak after the match, but he was the only one to joke about it. In the case of Franceschetti, the “excommunication” was triggered not through Daspo of the Police Headquarters, but through an unprecedented provision by the same club, with a ban on following the Eagles at home until the end of 2023, which did not prevent Marietto from following the eagle team away, including the very long challenge in Lecce. The disapproval was officially revoked yesterday morning, even if the news had already been circulated on social networks for a couple of weeks, thanks to the intervention of thelawyer and fan Massimo Lombardi, who documented the absolute lack of violent attitudes on the part of Marietto, least of all the author of the fateful spit, net of his verbal insults towards the entire opposing bench dictated by the disappointment for the negative result accrued against Lazio and for the provocations of the guest bench.

Rehabilitated yes, but with the obligation to participate in educational activities in schools, under penalty of "reviving the effectiveness of the already communicated lack of satisfaction", a formula that appeared a bit too fiscal at a first reading.