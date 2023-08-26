Spice – A new pawn on Massimiliano Alvini’s chessboard. Giovanni Corradini, midfielder born in 2002, is a new player from Spezia. He arrives from Fiorentina on the sidelines of the Nzola operation and will wear the eagle on his chest until 30 June 2026.

The announcement came directly from spice football, who communicated the purchase of the sporting performances outright. “Giovanni Corradini – reads the website – is back from his loan to Pro Vercelli in Serie C, where he made 26 appearances last season”. The young talent grew up “in the Perugia youth team before moving to Fiorentina, with whose shirt he collected 66 appearances, 15 goals and 5 assists in two Primavera 1 seasons”.

In the shadow of the Cathedral, Corradini has become captain of the purple youth team and was among the protagonists in the victory of the Italian Cup in the category, won after the final with Atalanta in the 2021/22 season. “Modern midfielder, gifted with good technique and excellent vision of the game, he can cover multiple positions in midfield, also strong in a good temperament and good running, qualities that made him one of the most interesting players in the last Serie C championship”.

The press release concludes with an announcement: Giovanni Corradini will wear the white number 21 shirt and will immediately make himself available to the eaglet technician. “Talent, ductility, aggressiveness and dynamism: at just 20 years old, the new Spezia midfielder is therefore ready to play his cards in the court of coach Massimiliano Alvini”.