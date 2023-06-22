La Spezia – The expansion works of the grandstand of the “Alberto Picco” stadium della Spezia, which will bring the facility to a capacity of 12,094 people by next September. Once the roof of the sector has been removed and the internal rooms emptied, the project envisages a new canopy, new changing rooms and a two-storey building which will house the hospitality and media areas. The works, for an amount of 6,300,000 euros, are co-financed by Spezia Calcio, for about two thirds, and the Liguria Region.

The grandstand’s new look will be unveiled on Wednesday 28 June with an event at Villa Marigola in Lerici, which will be attended by the president Philip Platek and the architect Gino Zavanello of the Gau Arena studio, who designed the new stadium. In the summer of 2024, the Curva Ferrovia will finally be covered. It will be the last phase of the works that began in 2020 after Spezia’s promotion to Serie A. In total, the modernization will cost around 14 million euros.