La Spezia – All good things come in threes. And maybe it will go even further. As already happened before the matches with Hellas Verona and Salernitana, Spezia Calcio has chosen to open the gates of the Picco stadium to show the last part of the workout and more than three hundred have decided to accept the invitation.

The appointment was set for 15.45 outside the distinct sector. Only then were the hundreds of fans, mostly children, families and the elderly, able to enter, sit down and enjoy the last part of the session. On the pitch, Leonardo Semplici had already divided the squad into two teams, orange and black, for an atypical practice match. A challenge in which the goalkeepers did not take part and where, consequently, the goal wasn’t to score goals but to find the right technical-tactical affinity with mate. The opposing formations were the 4-4-2 of the oranges and the 4-3-3 of the blacks. On one side the offensive department made up of the tandem made up of Verde and Shomurodov stood out, on the other the shirts of an atypical trident in which Gyasi, Krollis and striker Nzola moved. As was normal, the coach wanted to shuffle the cards. On the other hand, there are still several days left before the match against Sampdoria and the real tactical tests will start later, within the walls of Follo and away from prying eyes.

The ideas, however, were not lacking. First of all, the defensive duo made up of Mattia Caldara and Dimitrios Nikolaou. With the change in the corner of the disqualified between Simone Bastoni and Ethan Ampadu as well as the recovery from the injury of the former Venezia, it is probable that in Genoa the Greek will return to play the central role again, leaving his place in the left lane at one between 20 eaglet and Reca. Then there are the conditions of Szymon Zurkowski to be monitored. The chances that the Polish midfielder could take the field against Sampdoria are slim to the bone. Yesterday, in front of the supporters crowded in the stands, the former Fiorentina player tried to train with his teammates. After just ten minutes, however, he was forced to leave the field due to the muscle problem that has been boring him since before the match against Lazio. However, if his conditions are assessed during the next sessions, in such a way as to leave no stone unturned in view of the delicate challenge of salvation next weekend, the long-term patients Holm and Joao Moutinho will certainly be out, as well as the young Beck and Zovko. In fact, none of them were seen on the green ground of the Peak.

At the end of the practice match without goalkeepers conceived by Semplici, therefore, the team met as usual in the center of the pitch. The goal was clear: gather until the last applause, down to the last decibel of cheers of encouragement, and stock it all up for Saturday. Then, once the ranks were dissolved, shots and passes gave way to photos and autographs.