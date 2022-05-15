The supporters wanted to reach the La Spezia headquarters to greet and celebrate the team

La Spezia – The night is young at Ferdeghini. The team is flying to Pisa and in a short time the word spreads to go to welcome the players, returning from Udine, to pay homage to the great sporting achievement.

For that good slice of fans who did not leave for Friuli but who did not miss the opportunity to personally thank the team for what they achieved on the pitch.

