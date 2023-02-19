La Spezia – Nonno Allegri and the English-style stadium await the night. Spezia-Juventus goes towards the all-time record, exceeding the 11,282 spectators seen last year for the match against Inter. The Peak therefore reaches the absolute ceiling and does so by also depleting the mini season tickets that the club had intelligently created for the matches against the black and whites, Hellas and Inter, in rapid succession at home.

Juventus arrives, which in 1932 inaugurated the plant rebuilt during the fascist period; bianconeri who both last year and in Serie B played by the Turinese had to sweat to come out unscathed or victorious.

Yesterday, on the matter, Allegri was very exhaustive: «The games never end in that stadium, we’ll have to be very careful». The Juventus coach, who is in a warning, tries not to lose his humour: “Becoming a grandfather had an effect on me – he said – I went to see my daughter and in the baby’s cradle I found a note with the inscription: grandfather, don’t forget , not 1-0. Let’s hope to win 3-0, otherwise I’ll have a hard time seeing him grow». And then: «Nervousness? I accept that it is said that I am a poor coach, because it is part of the criticism, but the numbers cannot be discussed, they are not debatable ».

Perin, Rugani and Kean play, Chiesa is tired, Di Maria needs to be evaluated; but there is Vlahovic, who always scores when he sees Spezia. Spezia, on the other hand, is in the middle ground, awaiting the official arrival of Leonardo Semplici at any moment. It is at the premiere after Gotti, he entrusts the composition of the formation to Lorieri and Terzi, but above all to Spalla, having however many problems. Nzola isn’t at his best and isn’t risked, Holm is in trouble. Ekdal hypothesis. The triumvirate should not change the classic 3-5-2.

Spezia at home does not win from the derby with Sampdoria, September 17, and it needs a jolt. Semplici could be in the stands at the Picco already today; a contract of around 400,000 euros is ready until June with a safety bonus, plus one of 800,000 from January for 2023/24. His agent Fali Ramadani is expected to close the operation in the next few hours. Presentation by Tuesday.