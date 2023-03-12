Lo Show dei Record 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the program with Gerry Scotti, 12 March

Where to see The Record Show 2023 with Gerry Scotti? This evening, Sunday 12 March 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5 the fourth episode of the Guinness World Records program will be broadcast, now in its ninth edition. At the management we find for the fourth year Gerry Scotti, who will accompany us in new incredible world records. On the other hand, he too is in the Guinness Book of Records for being the presenter with the most episodes conducted in the world of the quiz “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”. But where to see The Show of Records 2023 live on TV and in streaming?

On TV

The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast this evening, Sunday 12 March 2023 at 21.20 on Canale 5. Canale 5 can be viewed on key 5 of the digital terrestrial and 105 of the Sky decoder.

Lo Show dei Record 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from pc, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see The Show of Records 2023 on TV and in streaming, but how many episodes are planned? The exact number has not yet been announced. Last year there were six. Appointment every Sunday in prime time on Canale 5. Here is the complete programming (subject to change):