Lo Show dei Record 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Lo Show dei Record 2023, Gerry Scotti’s program broadcast on Canale 5? The precise number has not been made official. Last year there were a total of six episodes. Appointment every Sunday starting from 19 February 2023. This is the ninth edition of the successful show on world primates, the fourth hosted by Gerry Scotti. Below is the programming in detail which, in the event of unforeseen events, could change:

First episode: February 19, 2023

Second episode: February 26, 2023

Third episode: 5 March 2023

Fourth episode: March 12, 2023

Fifth episode: 19 March 2023

Sixth episode: 26 March 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Lo Show dei Record 2022 last (duration)? The start is scheduled on Canale 5 for around 21.20, the end around 00.40. So it’s more than three hours. The recordmen will not only be told as unique talents, but the show will also give space and a voice to their life stories and their daily lives. In this new edition, after so many years, the exciting test of the Palo Grasso returns: a 12-metre pole, placed horizontally and entirely covered with grease, which must be covered without falling and in the shortest possible time. Every week some fearless competitors will attempt the feat and the one who has totaled the best time will have to contend in the last episode with Antonino Papa, holder of the Guinness World Record since 2015.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Lo Show dei Record 2023, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast on Sunday evening at 21.20 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from pc, tablet and smartphone via the internet connection.