Last Thursday, February 18, the 33rd edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards was held. The gala was broadcast on the American network Univision.

During the first part of the show, Alejandra Guzman, Yuri and Lila Downs took to the stage to pay tribute to the singer Armando Manzanero, just over a month after his death.

The artists sang a medley of the best songs by the Mexican singer-songwriter, such as “I’m going to turn off the light”, “I miss you” and “Adoro. They were accompanied by the pianist Arthur Hanlon, who was in charge of the musical composition.

The Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony was held without an audience due to restrictions to prevent contagion from the coronavirus. The invited celebrities arrived at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida (United States), wearing face masks.

The music of mourning for the death of Armando Manzanero

On December 28, the Mexican ballad star passed away at the age of 86. The interpreter of “We are novios” was admitted to a health center days ago, after complications in his lung.

After knowing the death of the singer, different personalities of art and politics lamented the death.

The president of Mexico, Manuel Lopez Obrador, he spoke at a conference in which he expressed his pain. “I have to regret a lot because they are informing me of the death of Don Armando Manzanero,” said the president.

