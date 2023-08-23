Antonio Cassano freewheeling on Bobo TV. The ex Roma and Real Madrid shot zero on Napoli putting him out of the game for the tricolor with Garcia on the bench. These are his words: “Napoli will struggle to enter the Champions League. The bubble will deflate. I start from the assumption that Rudi Garcia is a very good person and I wish him good luck. It will be impossible to repeat what Spalletti did. In the first few interviews he said he wants the midfielders to go and press in the opponent’s half. I have a feeling and I will say one strong thing: Napoli will struggle to get into the top four. I say this on the first day despite Osimhen already starting from 1- 0. Do you remember when Inzaghi arrived that Inter played divinely. We said they were taking advantage of Conte’s work and the team was going at a thousand per hour. The same thing could happen to Napoli and the goals against Frosinone are also the result of Spalletti schemes. When certainties begin to lose, I have the impression that Garcia is only suitable for managing and not for giving something extra. For me, he risks even for third and fourth place” continued Cassano. Rumors in the corridor tell me that they want to impose the use of Raspadori from above. I repeat, when the adrenaline runs out, the bubble will deflate and Napoli will risk not even entering the Champions League” concluded Fantantonio.