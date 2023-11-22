After the departure of Busquets and the injuries of Pedri and de Jong, Gavi, despite only being 19 years old, had become the strong man in Barcelona’s midfield. The youth player, with a tough and determined style of play, as well as a very well-polished technique, improved day by day, which is why his injury on this FIFA date has been a very hard blow for everyone around the club. club, especially for Xavi.
Now Xavi understands that he has lost one of his most important men in the squad for the rest of the year and the coach understands that the club requires a replacement of weight to fill the void that the youth player has left in the team’s plans. , although this means delaying the arrival of Vitor Roque. The board is already analyzing the market and the options within it, and the name they like the most is active within the Premier League.
Sources claim that just as happened in the summer, Lo Celso is the favorite to join Barcelona in January. The Argentine midfielder has a permanent substitute role with Tottenham, a role that meets the wishes of the former Villarreal, which is why he does not rule out his departure in winter, a fact that they celebrate within the city of Barcelona, where they are open to receiving him on loan from the club. rest of the campaign. There is cordiality between both directors, which is why at least there will be formal talks in days. Via Sport.
