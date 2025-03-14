

Giovani lo Celso He will not leave with Argentina on the next March break. This has been confirmed by the official call of Lionel Scaloniwhich has left the Betic player out for the next classification matches to the 2026 World against Uruguay (March 22) and Brazil (March 26).

In it Betis There was some restlessness, since the player was in the pre -albiceleste’s prelist despite being recovering from his injury. However, the midfield has been left out of the final list, as reported Gastón sweatby TyC Sports.

The Argentine player does not play with Betis since the past February 16when it had to be replaced before the Real Sociedad After feeling discomfort. The Celso underwent medical tests and turned out that he suffered a medium grade injury in the right leg. At the moment, the player still has not joined training With the group and does not have the high sports.

As the club has been informed in recent days, the player has been doing works with recuperators And his trip to Butarque is practically discarded, although it will be necessary to see if this Saturday is incorporated into the rest of his teammates in the duel prior to the clash against Leganés.