Unai Emery He is a coach of the leading players in Europe and on nights like the Champions League he shows it. Villarreal had already left Atalanta, Young Boys, Manchester United, Juventus and now it was their turn dance with Bayern Munich, champion of Germany, a benchmark for the aristocracy of old Europe and always aspiring to take the orejona. What happens in a week in Munich will be seen, but last night in La Cerámica what was seen is a Villarreal that as a Cinderella has the town that gives it its name and today little else. Lo Celso had said in an interview in AS that “Unai has a plan and we must follow it” and there they have the result of the communion between sender (coach) and receiver (wardrobe).

Fernando Roig, who has been harvesting for 25 years and who sows, harvests, signed a coach and top-level footballers and between all of them they handcuffed the Lewandowskis, Müller, and company during the first half. In the remaining minutes they not only withstood their onslaught, but also had chances to go to Germany with more money than Danjuma’s goal. Too bad that extra nail canceled Coquelin’s goal for offside. Or that stick that avoided a great goal from Gerard. Or his shot from the center of the field after Neuer’s blunder that went wide. Hopefully you don’t have to remember anything about it at the Allianz. Villarreal, for the moment, has amply demonstrated that “yes, it can be done” and, above all, that they know how to do it.