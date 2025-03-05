Ángel Ortiz continues to train with the subsidiary to complete the recovery of his injury



Eve of a new continental day for the Real Betis. The Verdiblanco team has trained this Wednesday by just over 24 hours from the match against Vitoria de Guimaraes in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League.

The session has begun with a corridor to the Betic Defense Sabalywhich this Wednesday has turned 32. A training that has also allowed William Carvalho and Bellerín Accumulate more minutes of work with the group.

On the contrary, the Verdiblanco coach, Manuel Pellegrinihe has not been able to count on the presence of Lo Celso and Marc Rocawho continue to recover from their respective injuries. The one who has not been on the grass at the beginning of the session has been Cucho Hernández.

The striker, who cannot participate in the continental competition by not being registered, has done Wednesday work in the gym. And the quarry side Ángel Ortiz He has trained again with the subsidiary to continue with the recovery of the injury suffered a weeks ago.