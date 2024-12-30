Rui Silva has not exercised with his teammates either, with several players from the reserve team present; Fornals and Bartra work separately



12/30/2025



Updated at 11:16 a.m.





Betis returned to training this Monday, December 30 after the Christmas break, preparing for this Saturday’s cup clash against Huesca. He did it in the absence of Lo Celso, who could not work with his colleagues. Other men like Fornals and Bartra were not there either, who did separate tasks inside the Luis del Sol sports city building.

Players such as Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, William Carvalho and Marc Roca remain on the injured list, whose reappearances will be progressive depending on each evolution.

Yes, there were players from the quarry like Arribas, Kohon and Dani Pérez, in addition to the usual Mateo, but not Jesús Rodríguez.