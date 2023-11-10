Genoa – “All the technical opinions on the regasification terminal in Vado Ligure are negative, Toti has no more excuses, block a wicked project or resign, the Liguria Region does not need a commissioner but a president”. This was declared by the deputy group leader of the Democratic Party in the Regional Council Roberto Arboscello, who wrote an open letter to the president of the Liguria Region and extraordinary government commissioner for the construction of the work Giovanni Toti asking him to “go back” on the plan to transfer the Golar Tundra regasification ship from Piombino to Vado Ligure by the second half of 2026.

“After the opinion of theHigher Institute of Health who spoke of it as ‘a work which is inserted in an already heavily anthropized and industrialized territory with critical issues concerning the environment’ and after that of Ispra, who underlined that in the Environmental Impact Assessment the presence of of the protected marine area of ​​Bergeggi and the redefinition of the special conservation areas that the Liguria Region had proposed a year ago was not taken into account – Arboscello points out -; the opinions of the Fire Brigade, Arpal and the Port Authority also arrived. All critical.”

In particular, the Democratic Party highlights that “the firefighters report a lack of assessment of collision risks with boats and denounce the lack of safety certifications on the Golar Tundra. The Port Authority of Savona highlights the absence of management of interference with existing port activities and Arpal notes that existing activities have not been evaluated, such as the Vado Ligure dam and the construction of the caissons for the Genoa dam”.

“The Italian gas tanks are full, it is a project that serves no one except Snam and goes against the interests of Liguria”, attacks the Ligurian secretary of the Democratic Party Davide Natale comparing President Toti to the “few Japanese ghost soldiers left in fight after the Second World War”. The deputy leader of the dem group in the Chamber Valentina Ghio presented a question to minister Pichetto Fratin.