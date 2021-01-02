At the end of last year, European countries reduced imports of liquefied natural gas by 7% compared to 2019, to 97 billion cubic meters, according to the resource Gas Infrastructure Europe…

Analysts noted that at the beginning of the year, there was a noticeable increase in LNG purchases in Europe, but with the tightening of restrictive measures, they began to decline, and in the middle of the year a decline began. By December, the decline reached 43% compared to the level of LNG imports in the same period last year.

It is noted that Qatar, the largest LNG producer in the world, switched to supplies to Asia by the end of the year, cutting off exports to Europe. This was used by companies from the Russian Federation and the United States – Yamal LNG and Total.