It is not a refined place or with the glamor that other establishments in Paris have, but the most important luxury brand company in the world, the LMVH conglomerate – owner of brands such as Dior and Louis Vuitton, among others – has acquired the mythical Chez l’Ami Louis, the favorite restaurant of stars like Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg and Rosalía. According to information provided by the Bloomberg agency, the establishment will join the hotel division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, which includes brands such as the high-end hotel chain Cheval Blanc, as well as the Hotel Cipriani, in Venice, named best in the world in 2023.

The restaurant, located on rue de Vertbois in the sought-after Le Marais district, is known for its snails, roast chicken and French fries, and has just turned 100 years old. The French newspaper Le Figaro recalls, regarding the acquisition by the company led by Bernard Arnault, how in this small establishment with just 12 tables, the then President of the Republic, Jacques Chirac, and the American president dined in 1999. Bill Clinton. This is demonstrated by the publication, detailed in a photograph of the moment that hangs in the image gallery located at the back of the establishment. The Instagram account of Chez l’Ami Louis, although with hardly any publications, also reveals that another of its diners has been the actor Keanu Reeves.

Hollywood stars and high-ranking politicians are not the only people who have been attracted to the place. The singer Rosalía He was seen there just a few months ago, last March, during the Paris Fashion Week celebration. On that occasion, she herself shared a photograph on her Instagram account of her trying the famous snails, although it was not the first time she had visited the bistro. Months before, in the fall of 2023, the artist published a photograph of herself winking at the film Amelia.

The ranking The World’s 50 Best Restaurants It highlights on its website that Chez l’Ami Louis is one of the places where it is most difficult to get a table. “Judges, bankers, artists and actors gather here to drink Burgundy and devour the famous whole roast chicken, served by waiters in white coats,” comments the well-known list, which also indicates that the average price is around $150. per person, that is, about 140 euros. The establishment even has a review on Wikipedia, although its reputation on Tripadvisor leaves something to be desired: it only has an average score of 3.5 out of 5. Most of the negative reviews highlight the high prices.

Restaurant team in a historic photo taken in 1987. Chip HIRES (Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

The conglomerate chaired by Arnault, one of the richest men in the world, is the largest luxury products group, and brings together brands such as Loewe, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, Dom Perignon, Christian Dior, Guerlain, Tiffany & Co among others. In a statement, LVMH, of French origin, has assured that it “will work to preserve the unique character and family identity of the restaurant and will continue to support its French know-how and experience.”

