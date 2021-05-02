ofSebastian Horsch shut down

In Germany, extensive restrictions on life apply even one year after the start of the corona pandemic. LMU professor Göran Kauermann cannot understand some of the measures.

Munich – Professor Göran Kauermann is director of the Institute for Statistics at the Munich LMU. He is also part of the university’s “Covid-19 Data Analysis Group”. We talked to him about the corona crisis and the effects of the measures.

Mr. Kauermann, you regularly illuminate the corona death numbers in your reports. What development do you see?

Kauermann: We see that the week-specific excess mortality that we saw at the end of last year, especially in Saxony and Thuringia, is no longer there. The death toll from Covid-19 * has fallen sharply. In most federal states, things are even moving in the direction of sub-mortality at the moment. In Bavaria, too, fewer people are currently dying than in the comparative years 2016 to 2019.

What are the reasons for that?

Kauermann: The annual flu wave in spring 2021 did not materialize. * And the vulnerable group of over 80s is largely vaccinated. This group still accounted for the majority of the deaths at the end of the year.

For a long time it was said that if the incidence numbers rise, then around three weeks later the number of deaths will also rise by the same amount. That was not the case in the end.

Kauermann: This, too, is in principle a consequence of what I have just described. By vaccinating the elderly *, the number of deaths is decoupled from the number of incidence. This is good news because it shows that the vaccinations are working.

Could it also be because more tests increased the incidences?

Kauermann: Again, that is a separate topic. Because the incidence as a total is currently no longer meaningful for many reasons. It no longer depicts the actual infection process. One would have to distinguish a lot more. The incidence rates among those over 80 are declining. On the other hand, we see increasing incidence figures among schoolchildren and adolescents – presumably also because of the virus variants *. But we can also prove that the tests in schools have simply significantly reduced the number of unreported cases. A single metric that brings it all together across all age groups shows nothing more than an extremely watered-down picture.

Where would you take a closer look instead?

Kauermann: The situation in the intensive care units. Because the greatest danger in the third wave is no longer from high death rates, but from bottlenecks in the intensive care units. The new admissions there are therefore an important parameter. And of course you also have to keep an eye on the death rate, but as I said, there is currently no upward trend.

A few weeks ago, model calculations were predicting significantly more drastic developments.

Kauermann: Such model calculations are based less on our statistical approach than on scenarios and simulations. If reality develops differently than the assumed scenarios, then the numbers also develop differently. Roughly summarized, one must say: The third wave was not comparable to the second wave because, contrary to what some feared, there was never exponential growth.

Are the current political measures in this situation then the right ones?

Kauermann: I think some things are even counterproductive.

For example?

Kauermann: From a statistical-epidemiological point of view, it is not correct to close schools as in Bavaria if the incidence value is 100 or more. Our analyzes clearly show that open schools even contribute to fighting pandemics, as long as there is mandatory and tight testing *. You can find two to three times as many infected children and adolescents in this way.

But don’t the students only get infected at school?

Kauermann: We checked out the first week after the Easter break. The incidences in the children who went to school this week and were tested there have increased significantly. These infections found cannot be attributed to infections at the school due to the incubation period of around five days. At school, however, they were found through the compulsory test.

The school as a test center?

Kauermann: If you see it that way, it becomes clearer that the school with compulsory tests in pandemic control * is a useful tool.

However, there is still a risk of infection between students.

Kauermann: That’s true. And of course all hygiene measures must therefore be maintained. But statistically speaking, the risk of overlooking an infected student is many times lower than the benefit that arises if a large number of asymptomatic infections are filtered out in schools before further infections * occur.

