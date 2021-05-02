Updated:
In Germany, extensive restrictions on life apply even one year after the start of the corona pandemic. LMU professor Göran Kauermann cannot understand some of the measures.
Munich – Professor Göran Kauermann is director of the Institute for Statistics at the Munich LMU. He is also part of the university’s “Covid-19 Data Analysis Group”. We talked to him about the corona crisis and the effects of the measures.
Mr. Kauermann, you regularly illuminate the corona death numbers in your reports. What development do you see?
What are the reasons for that?
For a long time it was said that if the incidence numbers rise, then around three weeks later the number of deaths will also rise by the same amount. That was not the case in the end.
Could it also be because more tests increased the incidences?
Where would you take a closer look instead?
Kauermann: The situation in the intensive care units. Because the greatest danger in the third wave is no longer from high death rates, but from bottlenecks in the intensive care units. The new admissions there are therefore an important parameter. And of course you also have to keep an eye on the death rate, but as I said, there is currently no upward trend.
A few weeks ago, model calculations were predicting significantly more drastic developments.
Kauermann: Such model calculations are based less on our statistical approach than on scenarios and simulations. If reality develops differently than the assumed scenarios, then the numbers also develop differently. Roughly summarized, one must say: The third wave was not comparable to the second wave because, contrary to what some feared, there was never exponential growth.
Are the current political measures in this situation then the right ones?
Kauermann: I think some things are even counterproductive.
For example?
But don’t the students only get infected at school?
Kauermann: We checked out the first week after the Easter break. The incidences in the children who went to school this week and were tested there have increased significantly. These infections found cannot be attributed to infections at the school due to the incubation period of around five days. At school, however, they were found through the compulsory test.
The school as a test center?
However, there is still a risk of infection between students.
Interview: Sebastian Horsch * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA
#LMU #professor #current #Corona #measures #counterproductive
Leave a Reply