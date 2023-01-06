Mazatlán.- The fourth game of the playoff series between Venados de Mazatlán and Naranjeros de Hermosillo will be played this Friday at 8:00 p.m. at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium.

Yesterday, the game was suspended due to the violent events that took place in different cities of sinaloa.

“After the pertinent meetings with the local authorities, the ARCO Mexican Pacific League reports the resumption of the playoff series between the Naranjeros de Hermosillo and the Venados de Mazatlán at the stadium Theodore Marshal starting this Friday, January 6, 2023, being rescheduled at 8:00 p.m. “, says the ARCO League statement.

Tomorrow the game will be at 5:00 p.m. in Sinaloa in Mazatlán, and if necessary, on Sunday, January 8, game six will be played at the Sonora stadium at 6:00 p.m.

This Friday, in Montereyat 6:30 p.m. it will be the fifth in the series between Sultanes and Algodoneros de Guasave, with an advantage for the Sinaloans 3-1 in the series.

We recommend you read

Today, Cañeros from Los Mochis visits Mayos de Navojoa at 7:30 p.m. with the 3-1 series in favor of the greens, and Águilas from Mexicali will welcome Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón at 8:30 p.m. with the series tied 2-2.