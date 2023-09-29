Mexico City.- With great performance by Mazatlan José Manuel Orozcothe Venados de Mazatlán defeated the Sugarcane growers of Los Mochis in his first game of Fan-Fest Baseball Tournamentwhich is celebrated in Fray Nano stadium.

Jose Manuel Orozco, who lined up fifth in the order and designated hitter, shot 2 for 5 and produced four of the five runs. On the first roll he drove the first line with a sacrifice fly to left field.

In that chapter, with one out, Daniel Castro he hit a double, Ramiro Pena he received a walk and after a single by Ricky Alvarez came Orozco to push the one in the pool Mazatlan. In the fourth inning, Juan Rodriguez He reached base with a two-season hit and scored on a couple of wild pitches from the reliever Alexis Arenas.

In the fifth, with a doublet, Orozco He drove one more and the last two in the ninth. This player brought two home runs that sealed the success.

Venados defeated Cañeros 5-4

Courtesy Club Venados de Mazatlán

Ricky Alvarez he went 2-for-2 Deerand Juan Rodriguez, 3-2. For the Cañeros, Michael Robles The fence blew up on a couple of occasions. For the Deer the game started Manuel Flores and lasted three full innings.

Ignacio Marrujo, Jovany Lopez, Raúl de los Ángeles, Jesus Barraza, Demetrio Gutierrez and Eric Casillas with one entry each. For the Cañeros they launched Diego Granado, Luis Gastelum, Javier Arenas, Vidal Sotelo, Ricardo Hernandez, Edwin Zamudio, Miguel López and Mario García.

Mazatlán defeated Los Mochis

Courtesy Club Venados de Mazatlán

Mazatlán deer This Saturday he will have his second game against Sultans of Monterrey at 12:00 p.m. Sinaloa. Later, at 6:00 p.m., Charros from Jalisco goes before Sugarcane growers of Los Mochis.

Tomorrow, sugarcane will have as an opponent charros at 12:00 p.m., and Sultans in front of Venados at 6:00 p.m. On Sunday, October 1, at 12:00 p.m., Deer against charrosand at 18:00, sugarcane vs Sultans.

