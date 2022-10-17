Sinaloa.- The Tomateros of Culiacán they defeated 5-2 the Yaquis from Cd. Obregon to avoid being swept into the first official series of the 2022-2024 season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League. In addition, this meant the first triumph of the culichis at home.

The cherries scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning to break the tie at one run. There, alexis wilson He reached the first through the painful way, Alfredo López hit a single, reaching the promised land both with a double by Ramiro Peña, who took a fly ball that ended up roofing the central patrolman, Jared Oliva.

It was the home side who scored the pool in the second set with Francisco Lugo’s ground ball with which Isiah Gilliams would score. The Yaquis tied in the third chapter in the spikes of Jared Oliva, who dropped from the initial to the register after a double by former Tomatero, Alfredo Hurtado.

The tribe approached the board in the sixth roll with a sacrifice fly by Víctor Mendoza, with which Carlos Sepúlveda would step on the plate. Alfredo López was in charge of putting definitive figures in the ninth roll with an extra base with which he would bring a couple of teammates to the promised land.

Tomateros wins against Obregón | Photo: Debate/Ricardo Nevárez

Joseph Louis Bravo limited the visiting offense to five hits and one earned run in 5.0 innings and claimed the victory; his participation closed with three strikeouts. Francisco Villegas followed him on the mound and got into trouble by accepting a hairline and after a third he gave his place to David Gutiérrez, who stopped the Yaquis for 1 2/3 innings.

Marshall Kasowski continued with the icing on the show, which ended with Ryan Clark lowering the curtain. Defeat for Jorge Sauceda as a reliever. The starter Martín Carrasco had no decision. The cherries will rest tomorrow and on Tuesday they will open a visiting series against the Sultanes de Monterrey and will return next Friday to face the Naranjeros de Hermosillo. Manny Barreda will be today’s starter for the culichis.