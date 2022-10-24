The Cañeros de Los Mochis achieved their third victory over the Venados de Mazatlán in the series that took place at the Chevron stadium, with a 4-0 shutout victory won by pitcher Fabián Cota.

It was in the third chapter where the Los Mochis Cañeros hurt the pitching of the people from Buenos Aires. The American pitcher Casey Harman withdrew the first two thirds of the inning and when it seemed that the starting pitcher of the visiting team would get the inning without problems, Isaac Rodríguez began the attack with a strong hit line to the central meadow that, based on a lot of will, turned into a double. , the first of three hits he had in the match.

Immediately, the always opportune Marco Jaime sends him to the register with a hit to the right meadow and when the green annotation was still being celebrated in the stands, Rodolfo Amador from La Paz unloads a powerful home run to send the other two races of the rally and put in advantage 3-0 to the greens.

The greens returned to the charge in the bottom of the fifth inning with their fourth entry. Juan Carlos Camacho starts the round and receives the North American Casey Harman with a powerful four-corner strike. A very strong cannon shot that far exceeded the left field fence with a panoramic home run that increased the local team’s advantage to 4-0.

The victory was won by pitcher Fabián Cota (1-1), with a dominant job of six complete scoreless innings, with two hits and four strikeouts, with effective replacements by José Luna, Freddy Quintero and the American Conner Greene.

The defeat was charged to the numbers of the American Casey Harmar (0-2), in a job of five and two thirds innings with four innings, seven hits, two walks and four strikeouts with relief from Gerardo Gutiérrez.

After Monday’s break in the entire Mexican Pacific League, the Cañeros de Los Mochis have two visiting series at the Mayos de Navojoa and Charros de Jalisco, before receiving the next one against the Águilas de Mexicali starting on Tuesday 1 of November.