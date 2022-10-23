The Cañeros de Los Mochis came from behind and in the closing of the ninth chapter they achieved a comeback with a three-run rally that made the Chevron stadium vibrate with a spectacular victory of seven runs by five to secure the series against the visiting Venados de Mazatlán.

The greens will look for cleanliness on this Sunday in a game scheduled to start at five in the afternoon with Fabián Cota on the shooting hill, facing the American Casey Harman.

Mochitense Juan Bernabé Uriarte was the great hero in the green victory, hitting a timely and valuable home run to seal the emerald victory.

After one out, Justin Dean connects a hit to center field, rookie Brayan Mendoza hits an RBI double to center field and immediately the figure of Juan Bernabé Uriarte appears to unload his second home run of the campaign, a tremendous hit that far exceeded the wall of the left field to leave the porteños scattered on the pitch.

It was the visitors Venados de Mazatlán who were in charge of opening the board with a couple of runs in the same first inning.

The round was started by Randy Romero with a hit and after Ramón Ríos was out with a grounder to short stops, Félix Rodríguez connects a powerful four corner hit with a long home run that produced the first two runs in the match and gave an advantage of 2-0 to the porteños.

The greens approach with a hairline in the lower part of the second chapter, when after striking out Josmany Tomás for the first out, the figure of Bruce Maxwell appears to connect a long ball from four corners throughout the left field and leave the cards 2-1, still in favor of the visitors.

The Venados de Mazatlan put together a three-race rally in the sixth round to take the lead to 5-1.

After outs to Ramón Ríos and Félix Pérez, Ricky Álvarez receives a walk and former Cañero Josúan Hernández connects unstoppable and leaves the table served for Ricardo Valenzuela who connects a panoramic home run to the left side that produces three great runs.

The greens bring out the caste and respond with another three-record rally at the end of that sixth chapter, highlighting the unstoppable producers of Rodolfo Amador who sent a couple of notes and Bruce Mawell himself with a hit to the left.

Darrel Torres started for the Greens in a five-inning, two-run, five-hit, four-strikeout effort, followed by Irving Machuca, José Quezada, Adrián Hernández, and winner Conner Greene.

Read more: Total failure! América is eliminated by Toluca, which enters the final again

Jonatán Bernal started for Venados and in five innings they scored a career with three hits and four strikeouts, with relief from Demetrio Gutiérrez, Márquez, Marco Rivas and the defeated Elkin Alcalá.