Last Wednesday the Draft 2024 of the Mexican Pacific Leaguehaving as its headquarters the city of Mazatlan, Sinaloa and where some were given surprisesincreasing the expectations ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

Like every year, the Mexican winter baseball It is eagerly awaited, especially in the northwest region of the national territory, so, the news around movements Within the roster of each organization, they always cause interest and attract attention, so we are going to mention some that, yours truly, found quite interesting.

We start with the current ones champions, Orange growers from Hermosillowho retained receiver Sergio Burruel in the Nationala veteran who they took from the league purse and will remain with them for the following campaign, however, the main note was given when taking Trevor Bauer in the first round of the draft of Foreign as the overall Pick 1, so speculation is already beginning to be made whether the American will be pitching this winter.

While it is true that Bauer has several offers, especially for his current participation with Diablos Rojos in the LMBwe must not take our finger off the line and highlight Naranjeros as a possible destination, who have already had talks with the pitcher and for some reason they took him above everyone, being a positive sign to see in action the pitcher who is heading to win the triple crown of pitching on the summer circuit of baseball in mexico.

We are now going to the capital of Sinaloa, with the Tomateros de Culiacán, who made some adjustments at the national level, especially with the names of the players they removed from the roster to make room for the new blood, highlighting Antonio Lamas, Diego Madero, Geovanny Zamudio, Gerardo Sánchez and Carlos Mendívil, some with greater participation than others, but their departures have attracted attention.

The cherries continue in a marked reconstruction in the Mexican base, so the movements that occurred in the Draft are a continuation of the generational change that they seek to promote, while at the level of foreigners, they took Yurisbel Gracial, Jhon Romero and Luke Voit, the latter with the label of having been the HR Leader in the Major Leagues in the 2020 campaign with the New York Yankees and currently appearing with Olmecas de Tabasco.

It does not mean that their participation in winter is certain, but surely, the Culichi board will already be contacting them in search of seeing them integrate their ranks starting in October in the LMP.

Lastly, and as a special mention, the return of Luis Alfonso “Cochito” Cruz and Héctor Velázquez to Mayos de Navojoa, at least in the tribe’s selections in the Mexican Draft, taking them both from the league’s bag after leaving Charros and Venados respectively, that is, both Cruz and Velázquez could once again wear the colors of the organization that marked a very important stage in their careers.

Changes are not ruled out for the start of the season, as some teams are still looking to strengthen their weapons, so we will be on the lookout for that.

We read soon…

