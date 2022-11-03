The Cañeros de Los Mochis put together their early attack in the same first episode, the one started by the first man that the feathered pitcher Fernando Elizondo faced in the match, Isaac Rodríguez from Hermosillo, who just after the second pitch hit a powerful four corner hit by the left meadow for 1-0 in favor of the greens.

Edgar Robles followed with a hit and after Rodolfo Robles yielded the first third of the inning with a flay to the central defender, Yasmani Tomás doubled to the left to drive in “Rabbit” Robles.

Éric Meza continues the attack with another hit and later the German Bruce Maxwell puts the cherry on the cake with the second hit from four corners of the inning to make it 6-0 for Cañeros.

The greens returned to the attack and it was in the fifth inning where they touched the enemy pitching again with another run to make the score 7-0.

Rodolfo Amador and Yasmani Tomás start the attack with consecutive hits and Eric Meza is in charge of sending Amador to the register with a deep producer sacrifice flay to center field.

Another rally of three fell in the sixth inning, one with an RBI hit by Éric Meza scoring Rodolfo Amador who was in transfer traffic. The other two of the rally with the second brace of the match by Juan Uriarte trailing Yasmani Tomás and Meza.

Mexicali made one in the sixth with a home run by Anthony Giansanti and the other in the seventh with the fifth home run by Niko Vásquez.

For Cañeros began the American Rafael Pineda who was the winner in a job of five complete blank innings with three hits and six strikeouts, followed by Tomás Javier Solís, Miguel Vázquez and Luis Niebla.

Read more: MLB: With a combined no-hitter, the Astros return to the Phillies whitewashed, beating them 5-0 in the third World Series

For the feathered ones, the defeated Fernando Lozano began in a job of only a third of an inning with six hits and six runs, with replacements by Juan Macías, Javier Zenizo, Antonio Delgado and Roque Gutiérrez.