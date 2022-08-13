2023 is approaching slowly and with it the desire to see the brand new Le Mans Daytona Hybrid in the race grows.

As is well known, the world of endurance has turned the page by introducing future generation prototypes, with the Hypercars that will take the place of the LMP1s and the LMDhs that will replace the DPi.

The other novelty is that both models will finally be able to race together in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (in the Hypercar class) and in the IMSA SportsCar Championship (in the GTP class) starting next year, with many brands starting to make their own choices. .

After having illustrated the regulatory differences and which manufacturers have preferred the Hypercars, today we list the world of LMDhs, much wider than the ‘cousins’ also because of the lower cost, with rules designed to have a professional outlet also in the world of customer racing. that in the future will see private teams line up these cars on their own.

ACURA ARX-06

Acura Motorsports, the American sports brand of Honda Racing, continues its adventure in the world of prototypes after winning a lot with the ARX-05 DPi. The Oreca chassis was also chosen for the new car and a couple of weeks ago the track debut for the first tests arrived.

Still camouflage livery for the vehicle that – for the moment only in IMSA – will be fielded by the Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing teams; the heads of HPD have not yet given any news on the technical specifications, even if you can appreciate in the forms the maintenance of the front wing connecting the headlights that has made the ARX-05 unique in recent years.

CADILLAC PROJECT GTP HYPERCAR

Staying overseas, Cadillac is also looking for new successes and satisfactions after the very successful DPi-VR, confirming the collaboration with Dallara Automobili for the chassis of this completely new car.

Presented in the form of digital sketches at the weekend of the 24h of Le Mans, some time later the Project GTP Hypercar – provisional name chosen by General Motors – began to take its first steps on a real track, also turning to Sebring.

Of technical specifications we know for now that it has a 5.5-liter DOHC naturally aspirated V8 engine, an absolute novelty for the brand given that it is combined with the hybrid, and that in 2023 it will be brought to the track by Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing in IMSA, in addition to having a copy of CGR also registered with the FIA ​​WEC.

BMW M HYBRID V8

BMW M Motorsport was one of the first to announce its return to the world of prototypes with an LMDh in IMSA for 2023, also adding commitment to the FIA ​​WEC and Le Mans starting in 2024.

The Bavarian manufacturer relied on Dallara Automobili for the chassis and the debut on a track took place in Varano De ‘Melegari, where the car covered the first km with the white-blue-red-black camouflage color.

In Germany they opted for a 4-liter Bi-Turbo V8 engine built on the basis of the one used on the M4 in the DTM until a few years ago, making the necessary changes to include the standard hybrid system.

In IMSA it will be the RLL Team to take care of it next year, in the FIA ​​WEC the agreement with the WRT Team has just been signed, but the customer base is destined to expand.

PORSCHE 963

963 is a name that evokes glorious stories from Porsche Motorsport’s past in the world of endurance, thinking about what it won since the 962 years ago. Of the Volkswagen Group, the Stuttgart company was the one to carry on its project with its head down, even after the riots and reversals that have ‘frozen’ for the moment the parallel one of Audi Sport.

Despite rumors of entry into Formula 1 – which prompted the Four Rings to focus on the resources to be put into the circus – in Porsche they are betting very strongly on the LMDh built on the Multimatic chassis.

Equipped with a 4.6-liter Bi-Turbo V8 engine, the car has grown in recent months under the loving care of Team Penske, who will take it to the races in both the FIA ​​WEC and IMSA as an official team. But during the presentation phase, the announcements of other teams were not long in coming, such as JDC-Miller Motorsports for the American series and Jota for the Endurance World Championship.

Confirming that the concept is to have cars also in the hands of customer teams – more or less supported by the parent company – with Porsche that for now appears as the brand with the densest battalion of cars at the start of both series.

LAMBORGHINI

Still remaining in the VW Group, Lamborghini’s LMDh is also on its way. It will be the first car of the Toro not to leave the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant, assembled at the Ligier headquarters, which will build the chassis.

We are talking about 2024 so there is time to know more about programs and so on, but in the meantime we know that Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli will be the official drivers dedicated to development, while in Emilia we are working on the shapes of a model that promises to be more aggressive than ever, like the others in the range, and to the definition of the reference teams with which the agreements are being finalized.

ALPINE

2024 is also the date chosen by Alpine to bring its LMDh, built on the Oreca chassis, into action. In the meantime, the French manufacturer has chosen to race in the FIA ​​WEC using the old LMP1 that belonged to the Rebellion as an exception, winning at Sebring and Monza this year.

The competition against Toyota and Glickenhaus has clearly been uneven right from the start, net of BoP, but in the meantime we accumulate data and experience that will be very useful when in a year and a half we will present ourselves as the only LMDh brand to give the assault. at Le Mans, trying to trip Peugeot’s LMH.

In 2023 the LMP1 # 36 of the Signatech Team will no longer be able to register for the Endurance World Championship, so the team led by Philippe Sinault will continue to be present in the series and gain experience by returning to LMP2, in the year of transition towards the new LMDh challenge.

AUDI

The final paragraph must be reserved for Audi Sport, one of the first to announce the choice of the LMDh and – unfortunately – also the first to back down due to the well-known Formula 1 sirens.

In Germany, the opening and closing of sports programs in the blink of an eye and with machines ready or well underway is nothing new, as confirmed by the latest examples between the LMP1 of the WEC and Formula E.

Once again the call of the circus (but are we sure it’s the right choice?) Made the Four Rings fleet turn when the first official drivers for LMDh had already been announced (Nico Müller and René Rast), which was supposed to share the Multimatic tealio with cousins ​​from Porsche and mount a V8 engine.

The program for the moment is ‘frozen’ for a few months, according to official communications from Audi top management, but it is clear that by now it is too late to hope for a turnaround in view of 2023. We will talk about it again, perhaps, for 2024, but also here it is to be understood how many resources will be used between F1 and the Dakar program. The risk of cancellation of the whole is not to be excluded and it would not be a surprise.