The 24 Hours of Daytona kicked off the IMSA hybrid era, with the competitive debut of the LMDhs, protagonists of the GTP class, which in about a month will also take part in the World Championship thanks to Porsche and Cadillac. The Florida marathon saw the two Acura-Oreca take a one-two that has never been questioned, expressing a superiority that, however, no one has attributed to an unbalanced BoP. All four manufacturers present at Daytona were in fact assigned an identical Balance of Performance in terms of parameters. This was possible thanks to a regulation already very effective in balancing performancelimiting traction to the rear axle only, placing a ceiling on maximum power and narrowing the range for possible drag and downforce values.

Jonathan Diuguid, managing director of Porsche Penske, confirmed that the BoP was rarely the subject of discussion in the Daytona paddock: “Honestly, I think the LMDh and GTP formula does a great job of enforcing a tight window overall. I’ve heard the statements of the other builders, con people who care less and less about the Balance of Performance. I think it is true and genuine. Horsepower and weight are similar, while the regulatory aero window is quite narrow. I think the statements from the teams have been quite genuine that the BoP is less than conversation and we all want this kind of racing.”

However, the balance achieved in the IMSA championship will not be as simple to replicate in the WEC, for which houses expect a slightly different BoP, also due to differences in the criteria for aerodynamic homologation. Furthermore, in the World Championship the LMDhs will compete against the Hypercars, some of which will be hybrid and with all-wheel drive, while others will have only the internal combustion engine acting on the rear wheels. Finally, already in 2022 it was seen how Peugeot and Toyota, identical in specifications as regards the layout of the powertrain and tires used, were subjected to different parameters, highlighting how the Balance of Performance is more than a simple Equivalence of Technology. Since then, however, the various builders have come together to strengthen the criteria underlying the choices of the BoP, the benefits of which it is hoped that we can already see the benefits at Sebring.