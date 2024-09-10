Monterrey, Nuevo León.- They sweep at home! Red Devils of Mexico screams champion in an effusive manner after defining the King Series 2024at the headquarters of the Sultans of Monterrey.

The Pingos They repeated the dose to the Gray Ghosts to break a 10-year drought without obtaining the qualification of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

In it Game 4 of the grand finalethe red and white team came out like a steamroller in the diamond of the Mobil Super Stadiumbecause they noted the racing of victory in the first entry.

Diablos Rojos won their 17th title in LMB

Jam media

Jose Marmolejos HE blew up the wall with quadrangular of three racesand Julian Ornelas boost to the cash register to the ‘Hamper’ Gamboawith a blow unstoppable.

Red Devils swept Sultanes of Monterrey

Jam media

Sultans of Monterrey tried to react to having Full house in it ninth inningHowever, the two races were not enough to avoid the swept. 4-2 official.

Red Devils of Mexico is consecrated as the most successful team in the history of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB)after conquering the trophy of the King Series by seventeenth time.

1956 1964 1968 1973 1974 1976 1981 1985 1987 1988 1994 1999 2002 2003 2008 2014 2024

