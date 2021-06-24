Jesus Hernandez Tellez

Guadalajara / 06.23.2021 23:42:40

Miracle in Zapopan. The Mariachis lost it by four in the top of the eighth, but Amaral did not lose faith and despite it seemed an impossible mission, a three-run tablazo brought the locals closer and already in the bottom of the ninth the child was turned around and Mariachis took the agonizing victory of 10 to 9 over Algodoneros with a single by Roque Salinas who caused the madness of the thousand attendees.

Nick Torres drove in three in four at-bats and Norzagaray in five at-bats brought two streaks to the plate to give the Laguneros the lead.

Baeau Amaral brought three teammates to the plate with a home run from the right and brought the locals closer, who in the bottom of the eighth fell by four of a difference.

In the ninth the Mariachis came from behind and with a couple of singles they tied and then Roque Salinas drove Mendivil from pinch-hitting and the game ended with a five-run somersault in the last two innings and thus took the victory in Zapopan.

Mariachis suffered, he always came from behind, and in the ninth he turned the tables and took this agonizing triumph.

MC

.