ATTRACTIVE- Very interesting what is drawn for the Mexican Baseball League, which is approaching the centenary of its birth, facing, once again, a dilemma to resolve. As if the years in which it was promoted as a “developmental” baseball seem very far away, today they dare to try to see themselves as a show circuit still and the risk that towards the interior they see themselves as an entity in which a wallet war. No more clinging to the nickname “where stars are born”, which today would be “where stars die” every time the recruitment of players with more past than future is passed off as spectacular, the famous “ex” who they give shine with the name although it is uncertain what they contribute with their work on the diamond.

Yes, to recognize and stand out that the Acereros de Monclova have achieved the signing of Pablo Sandoval, the well-known Venezuelan who watered his talent for several years in the Major Leagues, as well as other “ex” recently appeared in the LMB such as Brandon Phillips, Bartolo Colon, Yasiel Puig, Addison Russell Fernando Rodney. Figures in favor of the stands, good for business. The idea is celebrated, of course, but it is worth asking, is it worth it, what do these figures actually contribute, in the decline of their careers, to the sporting vision that is supposed to guide the clubs? It is not a leisure question because before “carnival” signatures it forces us to reflect on whether that will really be the way to go.

REALITY- The thing about the big contracts, the “bombs” that feast, is not the reality of all the clubs, the 18 that make up the league. Only clubs with fat portfolios like Monclova, Tijuana and even the Red Devils, who used to be few, have the luxury. The paradigm today is to try to win based on portfolio, not quarry. That if in 2021 the Águila de Veracruz and the Mariachis de Guadalajara entered the dick, it is largely due to the fact that their arrival via expansion was partly sponsored by the palace. And why not the other teams? That franchises such as Durango, Campeche, Torreón and a long etcetera are not included, we understand as a financial fragility of the league, unable today to generate distributable income that generates coffers solid enough to give themselves the pleasure of signing the many “ex” eager to leave without earning a few last cents by walking the name and fame of the past.

Where are the farms from which the replacement material emerges, where the rosters of the future are cooked? . Perhaps it is that they leave this task to the children’s leagues or that everything is like in the past, when the player left the plain or the ranch and was discovered at first sight or by the “tip” of whoever recommended him. Good news the arrival of the “Kung Fu” Panda, as good as it would be to know who will put on his shoes when he leaves.

UNCERTAINTY- The days go by and there is no glimpse on the horizon of a possible solution to get out of the apparent impasse in which the Major Leagues find themselves. Tremble, and seriously, the 2022 season of the Majors. The struggle has many disguises, although it is clear that the reason for the dispute is money and egos. Both sides want to win more, it’s not about losing. From what transpires from the current lockout, it is known that the negotiations are at an alleged impasse in which it seems that the parties are waiting for one to give in first.

Each one in his own, showing “muscle” as if it were a war of defeats. Neither the club owners nor the Union seem to give an inch, perhaps because no one wants to call themselves defeated or feel defeated. It is true that there are many millions of dollars at stake, but it seems that the struggle of egos is greater. They are going to reach an agreement, sooner or later, but there is no date, there is no certainty. A summer that looks desolate.

