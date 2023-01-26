Rosalía’s fans did not want to wait to hear her new song, titled LYLM, until midnight this Thursday for when its launch in Spain is scheduled. During the morning of today, an audio preceded with the label “forwarded many times” has broken into many WhatsApp conversations. The time difference with New Zealand, where at 12:00 on the peninsula it is 00:00 the following day, has allowed hundreds of followers of the Catalan to listen to her latest song for the first time. The key? The geographic location system of the music platforms in streaming like Spotify.

The application offers record companies the possibility of releasing the latest from their artists in two ways: choosing a time in a specific country and adapting it to different time zones; or choose a single time for all countries. Rosalía’s company has chosen the second: LYLM it can be heard at midnight in each country. The picaresque of the fans is acute, and this time they have achieved it with a series of hacks and hacking programs that allow you to change the geographic location of a Spotify account and make or download a recording of the song on your device. In this way, they have shared the audio through WhatsApp and Telegram and the opinions have flooded social networks. The US islands Baker and Howard will be the last to hear the single of the Catalan, in the same way that they receive the new year last.

Since it is not the first time that Rosalía’s company has opted for this strategy, since her latest album, motomami (2022), also had a staggered release, many fans in Spain were already waiting at noon this Thursday.

Opinions on the song are at odds between those who trusted that the lyrics were in English and those who praise the return to the beginnings of Rosalía and the evil will (2018). And it is that LYLM is halfway between his first and last album, motomami (2022). The artist has given her personal and identifying flamenco touch to urban music, marking the rhythm of the song with clapping, which plays a leading role in the stanzas mixed with the Catalan woman’s whispered voice. “Three songs in one”, some of her followers have defined her, because she travels through three moments: from the urban to the tranquility of folk music and a version of English pop.

Although she has accumulated several collaborations in English with artists such as James Blake or The Weeknd, the singer has launched for the first time to interpret a song of hers in this language or at least part of it. The Catalan has been playing with her audience all month: she let them believe for weeks that the song was not in Spanish. Until two days ago, when she revealed that only the chorus is in English. In it she sings: “Baby lie like you love me / Lie like you love me”, phrase that gives the song its title and that translated literally would be “lie to me as if you loved me” -in reference to “lie to me and tell me that you love me”-.

Although she has not revealed the story behind the lyrics of LYLM, his fans have launched to imagine. Some point out that she tells how she met the singer Rauw Alejandro, her current partner, one carnival day in Spain and “how she just wanted to get excited about that love.” The reality is that the lyrics speak of a person who frees her from someone who doesn’t love her the way she wants him to love her. “And the sentence ends,” says one of the verses.

Despite the staggered premiere of the song, the singer has managed to create great expectations during this month. She has innovated in the way of promoting the launch. Far from advertising it on networks for weeks, as is usual, Rosalía uploaded a video to her profiles with a preview in which she appeared with Rauw Alejandro on her vacation in Japan and that she deleted shortly after. This immediately caused a barrage of screenshots to be uploaded to the internet to share the sound of this new single.

But it did not stay there. The 15 seconds that will sound the most on mobile phones, that piece that is succeeding on TikTok, have been available for two weeks. The artist put sound on the map in early January with a video in which she was spinning inside a Christmas tree of lights. As of this writing, hours before launch, the audio has 650 reels on Instagram and almost 4,300 tiktoks. Among these, an endless number of dances that want to become the new trend in networks.

Even her followers have speculated about her launch strategy: “Rosalía inserting the phrase that today is carnival now that there are two weeks left for carnival and everyone is going to upload stories to Instagram with that part.” They have even organized to give a boost to the singer’s numbers; For example, in Colombia they have graffitied the city of Cali with some part of the song.

