If Pablo Laso faces his seventh Final Four, Sergio Llull is going for the eighth, because the now white captain was already in 2011 in Barcelona with Lele Molin on the bench after the resignation of Messina, in the edition that ended 15 years of merengue absence. That of the reunion with the elite, although without any option yet to fight for the title, successes that would come in 2015 and 2018. In those seven previous presences, in which he has played the 14 possible games, Llull has become one of the players with the most experience in the Euroleague Final Four. Now, in Belgrade, if he participates in the two scheduled matches (in the semi-final against Barça and then in the final or in the duel for third place), will reach 16. At 34 years old, he would only have Khryapa (23), Papaloukas and Hines (18) ahead of him, and he would equal JR Holden, the four, references in their day of a CSKA which, until his exclusion due to the invasion of Ukraine, had chained 17 presences in the semifinals in the last 18 seasons.

Points and assists

Llull is the top Real Madrid scorer ever in the Final Four and also the best white passer in this round. In fact, he is the fifth all-time scorer (since 2000) with 167 points. At 27 from the first, Holden (194); 12 from the second, De Colo (179); 5 from the third, Langdon (172); and one from fourth, Navarro (168). Behind, at quite a distance, are Higgins (129), Sloukas (123), Rudy (106) and Micic (105). In assists, Llull is even closer to the all-time leader, because he has 53, with the first two close behind, Papaloukas (59) and Sergio Rodriguez (56). Of those who are still active and will be in Belgrade, Sloukas has 38, Rudy 32 and Micic 25.

triples

In recoveries, Rudy with 18 is the one who travels the shortest distance from the first place, Holden’s (24). Between the two is sandwiched Khryapa (22). Rudy has 12 games in the Final Four before the Serbian event. To close this statistical review, the converted tripleschapter in which Navarro and Holden equaled with 30 in the first step and Sergio Rodríguez and Teodosic with 26 in the second. Llull has all four within reach, since the Menorcan stacks 24. Carroll stayed at 21 and Higgins already accumulated 17, one more than Rudy. The lists where the best rub elbows.