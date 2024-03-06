The artist Lluís Llach advocates continuing to be a leading voice of the Catalan independence movement. The veteran singer-songwriter, 76 years old, has stated that he is considering running for the leadership of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) to give the entity a “shake” and try to make it a more useful “tool” to serve separatism. He says that, for the moment, he does not contemplate being the president of the ANC but he does assume direct responsibilities in the command and management of the organization. Llach's statements come after formalizing his break with another pro-independence entity, the Consell de la República, due to disagreements with Carles Puigdemont. “I want to go, to participate. “That doesn't mean anything more than that, introducing myself,” he said in an interview this Wednesday in the newspaper The Punt Avui .

Llach has been a volatile asset for the independence movement. He had an affinity with Esquerra and served as a deputy for Junts pel Sí, the electoral experiment that in 2015 brought together in a coalition politicians from Convergència and Esquerra and people outside active politics but committed to the independence theses. Before saying that he supported the CUP, he was part of the group of Carles Puigdemont's unconditional supporters and the former president chose him to appear on the board of directors of the Consell de la República, the private entity created by Puigdemont himself to try to exercise his power from Belgium. a sort of parallel Generalitat. In December, Llach presented his resignation as a member of the leadership of the Consell de la República after the former president of the Generalitat, and MEP for Junts, decided to get involved in the negotiations with the PSOE for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. Llach then said that the strategy adopted by Puigdemont generates “doubts and discomfort.” Now, when taking a step to take responsibilities in the ANC, he maintains that his objective is to set an example on how to act when there are political discrepancies: “When you don't agree, what you shouldn't do is leave, which is what has happened. done by many people from the ANC.”

The singer alludes to the plans that the current management of the entity has to participate in the next elections to the Generalitat, scheduled for the beginning of 2025, with a list made up of people outside conventional political parties. Llach rejects that this is a good idea and opts to rectify the course of the ANC from within. His idea is to attend, before the summer, the elections where the internal organization of the entity is decided. “I'm not doing it to go against anyone,” he emphasizes. “The ANC is the greatest tool of confrontation we have,” he believes.

