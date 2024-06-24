They say that few things unite more than music, and if one were to trace with threads on a map the places where L’estaca, The protest song composed by Lluís Llach in 1968 has been sung, it would draw a dense spider web. The most recent point is in Belarus; The voice is that of a street musician, Aleksei Petrin, who this year joined the list of those arrested for distributing “extremist” material against Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“I know that [la estaca] It is rotten, but the thing is, Siset, it weighs so much that sometimes my strength leaves me. Repeat your song to me…” Little did Siset imagine that hordes of protesters in different languages ​​would repeat, decade after decade, the ballad that Llach composed against Francoism. This Siset—Narcís Llansa Tubau, grandfather of a childhood friend—inspired Llach to write: “If I pull hard here and you pull hard there, it will surely fall, fall, fall, and we will be able to free ourselves.”

In the eighties, the Polish Jacek Kaczmarski adopted it under the title walls (walls) and popularized it as an anthem against the communist regime in his country. Translated into Belarusian by Andrej Chadanowicz, it is raised today as a revolutionary flag against Lukashenko. Other versions have also covered the Tunisian protests of the Arab Spring and the Cuban and Venezuelan dissidents.

As has happened with other protest songs – the Italian Bella ciao or the Chilean The people united—, The stake He has crossed alphabets and ideas. Igor Contreras, doctor of Musicology at the Complutense University of Madrid, specialized in the relationship between music and politics, points out that Llach’s song has two key elements that make it an international success: it is easy to sing and remember, and it has a high allegorical and literary value. The lyrics do not point to the regime, but rather the thirst for freedom. “It is this plasticity that makes it transcend borders and times, but also ideologies,” explains Contreras. In Spain, The stake It has been on the lips of both Podemos, in various rallies, and of the National Police when it has demonstrated in demand for labor improvements. Llach criticized in 2002 that the Police took his lyrics.

The universality of a song can also be its Achilles heel, since, according to Contreras, it “cannot be protected from being used in any context.” This is what happened with the Ninth Symphony, that Beethoven devised a utopian song of brotherhood between peoples, and that, in a cruel twist, the apartheid regime of the Republic of Rhodesia ended up being championed as the national anthem by the Republic of Rhodesia, before it became Zimbabwe.

Faced with the cry, which is actually a lack of language, nothingness; The song excites, hopes, unites. Naomi Ziv, a researcher at The Academic College of Tel Aviv on the psychological effect of music on social movements, explains that the rhythm and synchronization between people—moving, singing together—makes one feel part of many. “Music brings a feeling of power. For a few seconds you are part of something bigger, you stop being a minority. “You are strong,” Ziv points out.

In We were children, Patti Smith, singer of the revolutionary seventies, writes: “We had in mind the image of Paul Revere traveling the roads on horseback exhorting people to wake up (…) We too would take up weapons, the weapons of our generation, the electric guitar and the microphone”. As long as there is domination, the song, Smith seems to suggest and Petrin’s arrest seems to prove, will not cease to act as a ventricle of protest, fire for mutiny, feared by power.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_