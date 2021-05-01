24 hours after the return of the Champions League semi-final against PSG (tomorrow, 12:00), Lluís Cortés and Patri Guijarro appeared before more than twenty media to assess this match. “If we do not win the tie it will not be a failure”, said the Barça coach, who wanted to emphasize the great work of his team this season. Added to this was the great motivation transmitted by her player, the club’s youth squad and one of the most important footballers in the first team. “For me and for the Club it would be special to pass the tie and be in a second Champions League final”, Pebble said.

“We can compete against anyone and we can beat PSG. If we do things well, we have a chance to overcome the tie “, added Lluís Cortés, who expects a difficult match against PSG: “The main danger for PSG is the counterattacks. We have to be as prepared and concentrated as possible to cut the rapid transitions of the Parisians.”

For his part, Guijarro gave value to the fact of playing at home, where they have not yet lost since the stadium opened at the beginning of last season, and hopes that the presence of the public (1,000 spectators, with reduced capacity due to the pandemic) be a big point in your favor. “The Johan Cruyff is a fortress. Having the fans gives us extra energy and motivation”, said the Balearic midfielder, who returned from injury in the league game last Wednesday against Madrid CFF (0-2).

Jenni Hermoso, touched, is the great doubt in the starting eleven

The one who still has an interrogation is Jenni Hermoso, who did not travel to Madrid due to discomfort in her ankle. The top scorer in the Champions League seems to be ready and has already trained with her teammates. However, Lluís Cortés made it clear that he will not start if he is not “100% ready to play.”

“It has gone to more during the week. It is better than on Sunday and this session today we will see how it is and the sensations it has. If it is 100% it will play, 60% it will not,” said the culé coach. With almost all of its players available for the appointment, with the exception of the injured Andrea Falcón, Barça has its focus on how the Spanish scorer arrives at the match against PSG.

Decisive with her goals in the Barça team, scoring the only goal for the Catalans in the first leg in Paris (1-1), the Madrid forward is between cotton wool. Having her will be very important to stand up to a PSG that already showed a lot of grit in the previous game. “PSG comes from eliminating a great team like Lyon (champion of the last five Champions) “, recalled Lluís Cortés, who is looking at the match with great enthusiasm and with the great assurance of having done things very well to get here.

“It will be increasingly difficult to reach a semi-final. If we pass it will be a great success. And if not, it will not be a disappointment.”, underlined the Catalan coach, who declared: “The duties have been done for a long time. This match has been prepared for two and a half years, since the final in Budapest (2019, with a 4-1 defeat against Lyon)”,